European Council president reaffirms EU support for Greenland, just like for Ukraine

At a press conference following an informal summit of EU leaders on 3 February, European Council President António Costa has stated that if Denmark’s territorial integrity were challenged, the European Union would support it in upholding the principles of sovereignty and inviolability of borders, just as it supports Ukraine in defending these principles.

Details: Costa was responding to a question about the EU’s united stance on potential territorial claims by the United States regarding Greenland.

Quote: "The European Union, as I said, continues to uphold the United Nation Charter – the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. And these are universal principles. We stand in supporting Ukraine to stand for these principles. Of course, we will also stand for these principles, all the more so if the territorial integrity of a member state of the European Union is questioned."

More details: Costa emphasised that "the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, its sovereignty and the inviolability of its borders is essential for all [EU] member states".

"The European Union fully supports the Kingdom of Denmark," Costa pointed out.

Background:

In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump has once again expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, a strategically significant Arctic island rich in natural resources that is part of Denmark. He previously made similar remarks during his first presidential term.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted that Trump's words should not be taken as a joke.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated Copenhagen’s position before the EU summit on 3 February, stating that Greenland "is not for sale".

