The Russians have been forced to retreat from their leading positions near one of the settlements on the Kupiansk front due to an onslaught by the Ukrainian defence forces, a move which was not sanctioned by Russian commanders.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the active bombardment by the defence forces, the enemy has been forced to leave their positions near one of the settlements."

Details: Ukrainian intelligence reports that in the area from which the Russians retreated, their army command is demanding that soldiers return to their lost positions, threatening to shoot their own personnel.

Background: Ukraine’s General Staff recorded 110 combat clashes on the line of contact over the past day. The Russian army attacked most often on the Pokrovsk and Kupiansk fronts.

