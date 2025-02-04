Emergency power outages implemented in 8 oblasts of Ukraine

Emergency power outages were implemented in eight oblasts of Ukraine on Tuesday, 4 February as a result of damage inflicted by Russian attacks on power generation facilities.

Source: press service for Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission system operator

Details: The restrictions are specifically in effect in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk (partially) and Cherkasy (partially) oblasts.

Advertisement:

With this in mind, energy providers have urged consumers to use electricity sparingly between 07:00 and 22:00.

Quote: "If possible, avoid using high-power electrical appliances during this period and refrain from running several such devices simultaneously," the energy company stated.

However, the situation in the power system may change.

Advertisement:

Background: On the morning of 4 February, DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, announced the introduction of emergency power outages in two oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!