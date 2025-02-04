Emergency power outages implemented in 8 oblasts of Ukraine
Emergency power outages were implemented in eight oblasts of Ukraine on Tuesday, 4 February as a result of damage inflicted by Russian attacks on power generation facilities.
Source: press service for Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission system operator
Details: The restrictions are specifically in effect in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk (partially) and Cherkasy (partially) oblasts.
With this in mind, energy providers have urged consumers to use electricity sparingly between 07:00 and 22:00.
Quote: "If possible, avoid using high-power electrical appliances during this period and refrain from running several such devices simultaneously," the energy company stated.
However, the situation in the power system may change.
Background: On the morning of 4 February, DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, announced the introduction of emergency power outages in two oblasts.
