All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Emergency power outages implemented in 8 oblasts of Ukraine

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 4 February 2025, 10:19
Emergency power outages implemented in 8 oblasts of Ukraine
Power grid. Photo: Getty Images

Emergency power outages were implemented in eight oblasts of Ukraine on Tuesday, 4 February as a result of damage inflicted by Russian attacks on power generation facilities.

Source: press service for Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission system operator

Details: The restrictions are specifically in effect in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk (partially) and Cherkasy (partially) oblasts.

Advertisement:

With this in mind, energy providers have urged consumers to use electricity sparingly between 07:00 and 22:00.

Quote: "If possible, avoid using high-power electrical appliances during this period and refrain from running several such devices simultaneously," the energy company stated.

However, the situation in the power system may change.

Advertisement:

Background: On the morning of 4 February, DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, announced the introduction of emergency power outages in two oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

powerattack
Advertisement:
Russian troops attack Izium with ballistic missile, killing 4 and injuring 20 people
Emergency power outages implemented in 8 oblasts of Ukraine
Russians continue to suffer significant losses as they slow down their advance in Ukraine – ISW
US Department of State assumes control of USAID
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands investigation into fatal beating of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
All News
power
Emergency power outages implemented in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
Emergency power outages introduced in several oblasts of Ukraine
Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
12:53
EXPLAINERHow the scandal that could change Germany’s election results to Ukraine’s disadvantage emerged
12:19
Russian troops attack Izium with ballistic missile, killing 4 and injuring 20 people
11:41
Kremlin rejects Trump's proposal to aid Ukraine in exchange for resources
10:46
Pavlo Hots, vocalist for Ukrainian band Nazva, joins Armed Forces – photos
10:37
Georgian authorities want to further toughen punishment for protesters
10:19
Emergency power outages implemented in 8 oblasts of Ukraine
10:08
UP source says about 50,000 servicemen from all branches of Ukraine's Armed Forces are being transferred to Ground Forces
10:02
White House grants Musk official status of special government employee
09:41
Russia attacks Ukraine with 65 drones: 37 downed, 28 disappear from radar
09:20
Russian commanders force soldiers to defend positions on Kupiansk front under threat of execution – Ukrainian military
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: