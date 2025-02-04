All Sections
Pavlo Hots, vocalist for Ukrainian band Nazva, joins Armed Forces – photos

Mariia KabatsiiTuesday, 4 February 2025, 10:46
Pavlo Hots. Photo: Instagram

Pavlo Hots, vocalist and double bassist for Ukrainian band Navza, has joined the ranks of Ukrainian defenders.

Source: Hots on Instagram

Quote: "I’m off the register of people exempt from military service. Grounds: military service."

Pavlo Hots with a friend
Photo: Instagram
 
Hots’ military backpack with his name on it
Photo: Instagram
 
Pavlo Hots with a friend
Photo: Instagram

Details: Nazva is a Ukrainian band from Halychyna (Galicia) and Donbas, founded in 2019 by Pavlo Hots from Lviv and Yaroslav Yarovenko from Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast. The musicians define their style as "alternative ethno-art chaos".

In 2023, their track "Sigele-Migele" topped the list of the most listened-to songs on Ukrainian Shazam. It currently has over 7 million plays on the platforms.

In 2024, they were finalists in the National Selection for Eurovision. The musicians performed the song "Slavic English" for the contest.

culture
