Negative attitudes toward Ukrainians have increased in Poland over the past year, especially among young people. Only 16% of surveyed young people view Ukrainians positively, while 37% have a negative opinion.

Source: European Pravda, citing a study conducted by the sociological laboratory ARC Rynek i Opinia at the request of the Mieroszewski Centre

Quote: "Older Poles, especially among the intelligentsia, often still see Ukrainians as a kindred people – once growing up together, later clashing over what they see as poor political choices, and now as neighbours who deserve help in times of hardship or Russian aggression. In contrast, younger generations are much more likely to view Ukraine as a foreign country."

Details: Over the past year, negative attitudes toward Ukrainians in Poland have increased from 27% to 30%, while positive views have declined from 25% to 23%.

The most concerning trend is the generational shift in perception. Among Poles aged 45 and older, positive opinions of Ukrainians still outweigh negative ones. However, among young people, the opposite is true: only 16% view Ukrainians favourably, while 37% hold a negative opinion.

There is also growing fatigue over the presence of Poland’s sizeable Ukrainian community, which numbers at least 1.5 million. Support for assimilating Ukrainians has risen from 14% to 20%, reflecting a desire for Ukrainian refugee children to fully integrate into Polish society.

Meanwhile, only 14% of Poles want Ukrainian refugees to stay in the country, while more than half would prefer them to return to Ukraine.

Background:

A study has also shown that the number of Poles opposed to providing military assistance to Ukraine has increased.

A survey published in December 2024 showed that most Western Europeans believe Ukraine’s allies are not doing enough – either in terms of economic sanctions against Moscow or military and other aid to Kyiv – to prevent a Russian victory in the war.

The survey also revealed a sharp decline in Western Europe’s willingness to support Ukraine "until victory" at a critical time for Kyiv.

