Russian national ice hockey team suspended from participation in 2026 World Championship

Stanislav LysakTuesday, 4 February 2025, 16:44
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The International Ice Hockey Federation has banned the Russian national team from participating in the 2026 World Championship, which will be held in Switzerland.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, with reference to the Russian Ice Hockey Federation

Details: The decision to suspend Russia from the World Championship was made at a meeting of the International Ice Hockey Federation Council, which is taking place in Switzerland from 2 to 4 February.

The Russian Federation will have the right to appeal the ban after the 2025 World Championship. The IIHF also allows for a review of this decision in the event of a cessation of combat actions in Ukraine.

It is also noted that the Russian national ice hockey team's participation in the 2026 Olympics in Milan remains in question, as the International Olympic Committee will make this decision.

Background:

  • The day before, Matvii Bidnyi, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, and Serhii Mazur, President of the Ukrainian Ice Hockey Federation, signed an official letter to the President of the International Ice Hockey Federation Lucien Tardif, calling for the keeping and strengthening of sanctions against Russia and Belarus responsible for the deaths of more than 90 members of the ice hockey community.
  • The national teams of Russia and Belarus have been suspended from international competitions since 28 February 2022 after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Anders Larsson, Head of the Swedish Ice Hockey Association and a member of the International Ice Hockey Federation board, said that Russia and Belarus should not be allowed to participate in international competitions. 

Russo-Ukrainian war
Five children brought back to Ukraine from occupied part of Kherson Oblast
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Osa air defence system designed to down drones – video
UP source says about 50,000 servicemen from all branches of Ukraine's Armed Forces are being transferred to Ground Forces
