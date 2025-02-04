All Sections
Pro-Russian Moldovan politician fantasises about "historically Moldovan lands" in Ukraine supposedly "divvied up" among EU officials

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 4 February 2025, 16:24
Pro-Russian Moldovan politician fantasises about historically Moldovan lands in Ukraine supposedly divvied up among EU officials
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Igor Dodon, leader of Moldova’s pro-Russian Socialist Party, has fantasised about "Moldovan lands in Ukraine" that are supposedly being divided among some European Union politicians.

Source: Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: After his visit to Moscow, Dodon decided to "admonish certain politicians from the European Union, Romania, and others who are already divvying up Ukraine’s lands."

Quote from Dodon: "Firstly, the lands you refer to – some of them are historically Moldovan. Hundreds of thousands of Moldovans still live there on their land, and they speak the 'Moldovan language'."

Details: He also claimed that "Soviet Moldova was deprived of its maritime state status".

Quote from Dodon: "They [Soviet Union authorities – ed.] took away the south and north of our country through an illegal decision in the mid-20th century, carrying out the so-called Khrushchev reform." [The Khrushchev reform refers to a series of administrative and territorial changes implemented in the Soviet Union during the leadership of Nikita Khrushchev in the 1950s and early 1960s. These reforms aimed to improve governance efficiency by redrawing internal borders – ed.]

Background: 

  • Călin Georgescu, a far-right pro-Russian Romanian politician, called Ukraine a fictitious state and said that its division between neighbouring states is inevitable. "The world is changing. Borders will change. Moreover, if the borders change, where will we be? We have Northern Bukovyna, which is of interest. We have Bugeac, we have Northern Maramureş, right? From the former... what was it called... Transcarpathia! There are also Hungarians... Lviv, which will remain with the Poles, and Malorussia…" said Georgescu.
  • The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty following Georgescu's statements.

