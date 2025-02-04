Italy to allocate €2 million to launch project to support Ukraine's energy sector

Carlo Formosa, Italy’s Ambassador to Ukraine, has signed an agreement with UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) on behalf of Italy to launch a €2 million project aimed at strengthening the energy resilience of Ukrainian cities.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to the Italian Embassy in Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As noted, the initiative is funded by Italy and aims to support Ukraine's recovery towards a more sustainable and decentralised energy system in line with the Build Back Better principle, contributing to increased efficiency and security.

Formosa explained that the project involves a detailed analysis of opportunities for integrating renewable energy into Ukraine's energy system, focusing on assessing solar photovoltaic potential and the possibility of developing microgrids to strengthen cities' energy autonomy.

"Advanced technological tools will be explored to improve energy efficiency and reduce consumption in order to create a model for more sustainable urban energy planning," Formosa said.

One of the key aspects of the project is training and technology transfer involving Italian and Ukrainian experts to develop local competencies in sustainable energy management.

In addition, as Formosa said, the programme will support the Ukrainian government in developing a long-term policy for the energy transition and attracting investment in the renewable energy sector.

Background:

On the night of 19-20 January, the Russians attacked a power plant owned by Centrenergo which had already been destroyed by a Russian strike.

In early December, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that security, energy and competitiveness would be his country's priorities during its upcoming presidency of the European Union, which begins in January 2025.

In late December, Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Alle Dorhout said that the country had already allocated €3.8 billion for Ukraine and planned to allocate another €6 billion.

At that time, he stressed that energy was one of the priorities for the Netherlands in helping Ukraine.

