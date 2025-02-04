All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament ratifies defence agreement with UK for US$2.4 billion

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 4 February 2025, 17:31
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) passed a law in its entirety on 4 February, ratifying an agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United Kingdom on official credit support for the development of the state's defence capabilities.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada

Details: On 4 February, 245 MPs supported the ratification of the Framework Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom on official credit support for the development of Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Advertisement:

This agreement provides funds for the organisation of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons.

Background:

  • In July, Ukrainian and UK Defence Ministers Rustem Umierov and John Healey signed a framework agreement providing for a £2 billion loan to finance Kyiv's defence needs.
  • The agreement is intended to provide financial support to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities, including "the purchase of modern weapons, military equipment and other defence equipment in accordance with NATO standards".
  • On 16 January, Ukraine and the UK signed a historic Centenary Partnership Agreement to deepen security ties and strengthen the partnership for future generations.

