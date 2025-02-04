Ukrainian Parliament ratifies defence agreement with UK for US$2.4 billion
Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 17:31
The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) passed a law in its entirety on 4 February, ratifying an agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United Kingdom on official credit support for the development of the state's defence capabilities.
Source: European Pravda with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada
Details: On 4 February, 245 MPs supported the ratification of the Framework Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom on official credit support for the development of Ukraine's defence capabilities.
This agreement provides funds for the organisation of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons.
Background:
- In July, Ukrainian and UK Defence Ministers Rustem Umierov and John Healey signed a framework agreement providing for a £2 billion loan to finance Kyiv's defence needs.
- The agreement is intended to provide financial support to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities, including "the purchase of modern weapons, military equipment and other defence equipment in accordance with NATO standards".
- On 16 January, Ukraine and the UK signed a historic Centenary Partnership Agreement to deepen security ties and strengthen the partnership for future generations.
