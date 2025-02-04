Number and duration of air-raid warnings during operation of Ukrainian shopping centres increased in January

The share of the duration of air-raid warnings during the operational time of Ukrainian shopping centres in January 2025 rose by 2.2% compared to December 2024, reaching 12.7%.

Source: Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centres (UCSC)

Details: At the same time, UCSC noted that this figure is lower compared to January 2024 (13.6%).

It was highlighted that the top five oblasts with the highest share of air-raid warnings during the operational time of shopping centres remained unchanged last month: Sumy Oblast (66.2%), Donetsk Oblast (46.6%), Kharkiv Oblast (36.2%), Chernihiv Oblast (24.1%) and Poltava Oblast (23.6%).

On average, the forced operational downtime of Ukrainian shopping centers due to air-raid warnings reached 99.7 working days since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with 3.5 working days recorded in January 2025.

Background:

The percentage of air-raid warnings issued during the operation of shopping malls had increased for three months in a row, reaching 11.8% in November 2024, the highest amount in the previous six months.

The European Business Association appealed to the Ukrainian Minister of Economy and the Minister of Internal Affairs, suggesting the implementation of a targeted alert system. This system would restrict alerts to areas with genuine threats, rather than entire oblasts.

