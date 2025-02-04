All Sections
Number and duration of air-raid warnings during operation of Ukrainian shopping centres increased in January

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 4 February 2025, 18:16
Stock photo: Getty Images

The share of the duration of air-raid warnings during the operational time of Ukrainian shopping centres in January 2025 rose by 2.2% compared to December 2024, reaching 12.7%.

Source: Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centres (UCSC)

Details: At the same time, UCSC noted that this figure is lower compared to January 2024 (13.6%).

It was highlighted that the top five oblasts with the highest share of air-raid warnings during the operational time of shopping centres remained unchanged last month: Sumy Oblast (66.2%), Donetsk Oblast (46.6%), Kharkiv Oblast (36.2%), Chernihiv Oblast (24.1%) and Poltava Oblast (23.6%).

On average, the forced operational downtime of Ukrainian shopping centers due to air-raid warnings reached 99.7 working days since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with 3.5 working days recorded in January 2025.

Background: 

  • The percentage of air-raid warnings issued during the operation of shopping malls had increased for three months in a row, reaching 11.8% in November 2024, the highest amount in the previous six months.
  • The European Business Association appealed to the Ukrainian Minister of Economy and the Minister of Internal Affairs, suggesting the implementation of a targeted alert system. This system would restrict alerts to areas with genuine threats, rather than entire oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

air-raid warning
