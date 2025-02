Illegal Russian fishing in Azov Sea costs Ukraine over US$98 million

Russian forces are conducting large-scale illegal fishing in the Azov Sea, depleting natural resources and causing losses exceeding UAH 4.1 billion (about US$98.1 million) to Ukraine's fishing industry.

Source: State Agency of Fisheries of Ukraine

Details: The Azov Fish Protection Patrol, relying on open-source data, has calculated the damage caused by Russia:

in 2022 – UAH 194.4 million (about US$4.6 million);

in 2023 – UAH 367 million (about US$8.7 million);

in the first nine months of 2024 – UAH 3.584 billion (about US$85.8 million).

The collected data has been submitted to the police as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Ukrainian law enforcement continues to document cases of illegal fishing in the Azov Sea.

