Zelenskyy says Russia takes two Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers hostage

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 4 February 2025, 18:30
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Stock photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia has taken hostage two Ukrainian power engineers who worked at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "There is news, I had a briefing with Mr Kotin [Petro Kotin, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the JSC NNEGC Energoatom – ed.]. Russia has taken two power engineers who worked at ZNPP hostage. They are imprisoned because they allegedly had some Ukrainian content on their phones. It is very important for us to get them back from captivity."

Background: The Russians occupied ZNPP on 4 March 2022, and have since launched frequent attacks on the plant, which is threatening a nuclear disaster. They also brought in their personnel.

