Russian forces attack truck in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person – photo

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 February 2025, 19:41
Russian forces attack truck in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person – photo
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the evening of 4 February, Russian troops hit a vehicle in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a drone, killing one man and injuring another.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "This evening, a drone strike near a village in Synelnykove District ignited a truck on the highway. 

The aftermath of the attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A man in the vehicle was killed on the scene. Another man was transported to the hospital."

