Russian forces attack truck in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person – photo
Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 19:41
On the evening of 4 February, Russian troops hit a vehicle in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a drone, killing one man and injuring another.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "This evening, a drone strike near a village in Synelnykove District ignited a truck on the highway.
A man in the vehicle was killed on the scene. Another man was transported to the hospital."
