Zelenskyy announces tough sanctions packages following National Security and Defence Council meeting

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 February 2025, 20:05
Zelenskyy announces tough sanctions packages following National Security and Defence Council meeting
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 4 February that Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) had approved new sanctions targeting participants in shadow financial schemes within the country.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 4 February

Quote: "Today’s NSDC session featured key reports on financial transparency in Ukraine. Recent leadership changes in the tax service and financial monitoring agency have already yielded initial results. These involve dismantling shadow financial schemes, finally bringing them to a halt. This applies to oligarchs, officials, MPs and others who have used various funds to conceal money.

We are talking about billions of hryvnias. Relevant materials have already been handed over to law enforcement agencies. Investigations must be impartial, regardless of who breaks the law. The NSDC has also adopted decisions on sanctions. The lists will be published soon, and there will be several tough packages."

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned his meeting with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Quote: "We spoke with Mr. Grossi about our citizens – particularly those held hostage by Russian occupiers in Enerhodar. We expect the IAEA to take an active role in efforts to secure their release.

I am also grateful to the IAEA Director General for supporting Ukraine's strategy to complete the construction of new nuclear power units at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. This project is key to Ukraine's energy independence and regional energy stability. It is essential that Ukrainian MPs support this initiative."

