Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant trade deficit, trend must be reversed

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 4 February 2025, 20:49
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on 4 February that the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) had discussed crucial issues regarding financial stability and discipline during its session.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address on 4 February

Quote: "A significant problem is the imbalance between imports and exports. Imports – and this is not about weapons – far exceed our exports. This is a trend that must be reversed." 

Details: Zelenskyy highlighted the need to create more opportunities for Ukrainian production and to support all forms of economic activity within the country.

Quote: "Just as we are already attracting foreign investment in weapons production, government officials must also work on other industries. Additionally, instructions were given to work with partners to increase our resources, shared European resources for ensuring the security of economic activities." 

More details: Zelenskyy also pointed out that this concerns both demining agricultural land and bolstering air defence.

Background: In 2024, Ukraine imported agricultural products worth US$7.82 billion, US$0.69 billion more than in 2023. The 2024 import of foodstuffs became the third-highest in monetary terms since Ukraine’s independence.

