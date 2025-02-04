Film crew of Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 hit by Russian strike in Kharkiv Oblast: cameraman injured
Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 21:47
A film crew from the 1+1 TV channel came under attack from a Russian drone on 4 February while filming near the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. As a result, the cameraman sustained shrapnel wounds and a leg fracture.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; TSN (1+1) website
Details: The Prosecutor's Office reported that the crew was filming a story about Ukrainian soldiers when the Russians targeted them with an FPV drone.
A 31-year-old cameraman was injured and taken to hospital.
TSN specified that cameraman Pavlo Borysko suffered multiple shrapnel wounds and a leg fracture. Additionally, a man accompanying the crew was also injured.
