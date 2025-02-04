All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Film crew of Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 hit by Russian strike in Kharkiv Oblast: cameraman injured

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 February 2025, 21:47
Film crew of Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 hit by Russian strike in Kharkiv Oblast: cameraman injured
Cameraman Pavlo Borysko. Photo: TSN (1+1) website

A film crew from the 1+1 TV channel came under attack from a Russian drone on 4 February while filming near the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. As a result, the cameraman sustained shrapnel wounds and a leg fracture.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; TSN (1+1) website

Details: The Prosecutor's Office reported that the crew was filming a story about Ukrainian soldiers when the Russians targeted them with an FPV drone.

Advertisement:

A 31-year-old cameraman was injured and taken to hospital.

TSN specified that cameraman Pavlo Borysko suffered multiple shrapnel wounds and a leg fracture. Additionally, a man accompanying the crew was also injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

mediawarmedia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war against Russia
Azerbaijan confirms Russian missile downed its passenger plane
Zelenskyy: If the US is not ready to accept us into NATO, give us nuclear weapons
UpdatedUkrainian Ambassador says Trump's team did not discuss election-related issues with Ukraine
Poll shows two-thirds of Germans in favour of military aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
All News
media
Ukraine's Media Movement calls on Zelenskyy to apply sanctions against former deputy head of Ukrainian President's Office
Ukrainska Pravda now available without VPN in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
Ukraine's Media Movement urges parliament to reject draft law threatening to pressure journalists
RECENT NEWS
23:15
Zelenskyy: Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war against Russia
22:49
Zelenskyy: If this is the only set-up, I am ready to negotiate with Putin
22:25
Hungary claims Ukraine spent "substantial funds" to discredit PM Orbán
22:03
Kazakhstan publishes preliminary report on plane crash near Aktau – photos
21:47
Film crew of Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 hit by Russian strike in Kharkiv Oblast: cameraman injured
21:10
EU to participate in creating commission for compensating Ukrainians for war damages
20:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant trade deficit, trend must be reversed
20:25
Tribunal for Putin to be established under Council of Europe framework in 2025 – European Pravda source
20:05
Zelenskyy announces tough sanctions packages following National Security and Defence Council meeting
19:53
Azerbaijan confirms Russian missile downed its passenger plane
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: