Air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 5 February 2025, 00:30
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence has been responding on the left bank of the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast during an air-raid warning on the night of 4-5 February.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Klitschko: "Air defence is responding on the left bank of the capital. 

Stay in shelters!"

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 23:24 on the evening of 4 February.

Updated: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported at 00:45 that air defence was responding to the Russian drones in the oblast.

The all-clear was given at 05:22.​​

Kyiv
