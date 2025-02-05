Air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 00:30
Air defence has been responding on the left bank of the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast during an air-raid warning on the night of 4-5 February.
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Klitschko: "Air defence is responding on the left bank of the capital.
Stay in shelters!"
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 23:24 on the evening of 4 February.
Updated: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported at 00:45 that air defence was responding to the Russian drones in the oblast.
The all-clear was given at 05:22.
