Ukraine's defence forces regain positions near Nadiivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

The territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: DeepStateMap

The analysts of the DeepState project report that Ukraine’s defence forces have regained positions near Nadiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces have regained positions near Nadiivka. The enemy has advanced near Zakhidne, Kindrashivka [Kharkiv Oblast – ed.] and Topoli".

Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 80 combat clashes had occurred at the front since the beginning of the previous day, with the most intense fighting on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

