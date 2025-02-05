Russians attack Kharkiv with Shahed drones, hits and fires reported

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported that a Russian drone struck the centre of the city on the night of 4-5 February.

Source: Terekhov on Telegram; Suspilne Kharkiv

Quote from Terekhov: "We have information about a Shahed strike in the central part of the city. Details are being gathered."

Updated: Later, Terekhov reported that the Russian strike hit an office building in the Saltivskyi district.

Quote from Terekhov: "The enemy struck an office building located in the Saltivskyi district. A fire broke out at the scene.

Windows shattered in a high-rise building across the street. A petrol station was also damaged. There have been no reports of casualties so far."

Details: Terekhov reported another strike at 03:16, this time in the Osnovianskyi district.

He added that a fire had also broken out at the scene.

Later, Suspilne Kharkiv reported that the fire caused by the Russian Shahed strike in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv covered over 200 square metres. The roof of the office building, which is an architectural monument, was on fire.

