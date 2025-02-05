All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Kharkiv with Shahed drones, hits and fires reported

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 5 February 2025, 02:54
Russians attack Kharkiv with Shahed drones, hits and fires reported
Firefighter extinguishing fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported that a Russian drone struck the centre of the city on the night of 4-5 February.

Source: Terekhov on Telegram; Suspilne Kharkiv

Quote from Terekhov: "We have information about a Shahed strike in the central part of the city. Details are being gathered."

Advertisement:

Updated: Later, Terekhov reported that the Russian strike hit an office building in the Saltivskyi district.

Quote from Terekhov: "The enemy struck an office building located in the Saltivskyi district. A fire broke out at the scene.

Windows shattered in a high-rise building across the street. A petrol station was also damaged. There have been no reports of casualties so far."

Advertisement:

Details: Terekhov reported another strike at 03:16, this time in the Osnovianskyi district.

He added that a fire had also broken out at the scene.

Later, Suspilne Kharkiv reported that the fire caused by the Russian Shahed strike in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv covered over 200 square metres. The roof of the office building, which is an architectural monument, was on fire.

Support UP or become our patron!

KharkivShahed droneRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump: US holds "very constructive talks" on Ukraine
Azerbaijan confirms Russian missile downed its passenger plane
Zelenskyy: If the US is not ready to accept us into NATO, give us nuclear weapons
UpdatedUkrainian Ambassador says Trump's team did not discuss election-related issues with Ukraine
Poll shows two-thirds of Germans in favour of military aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
All News
Kharkiv
Japanese volunteer Fuminori Tsuchiko's stay in Ukraine extended
Russian drone attacks on Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv cause large-scale fire at civilian firm – photos
Russian-made Molniya drone hits residential area in Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
09:36
Zelenskyy says elections will be held after martial law is lifted
09:22
Ukraine's air defence downs 57 attack drones in nine oblasts
08:48
Rheinmetall CEO says their plants are protected but have no air defence systems
08:42
Support us today, so we'll continue informing you tomorrow
08:21
Almost half of all combat clashes occur on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers and 52 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:42
Trump: US holds "very constructive talks" on Ukraine
07:17
Russians attack Kherson residents with drone, injuring 4
06:30
Russians hit 13 communities in Sumy Oblast: 1 person killed, 2 injured
05:10
​​Number of conscripts in Russia is equal or lower than its losses in war against Ukraine – ISW
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: