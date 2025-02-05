All Sections
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers and 52 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 February 2025, 07:56
A tank used by Ukrainian forces. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost over 1,140 soldiers killed and wounded and over 300 weapons and military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 844,070  (+1,140) military personnel;
  • 9,947 (+9) tanks;
  • 20,721 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,707 (+52) artillery systems;
  • 1,269 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,053 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 24,102 (+99) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 36,078 (+157) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,735 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

