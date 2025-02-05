All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Rheinmetall CEO says their plants are protected but have no air defence systems

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 5 February 2025, 08:48
Rheinmetall CEO says their plants are protected but have no air defence systems
Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger. Stock photo: Getty Images

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said that the group's plants are well protected from possible Russian sabotage but noted that there are no air defence systems around the plants.

Source: Papperger said this during a panel discussion at the Security and Defence in 2025 conference, DW reports, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Answering a question about the security measures Rheinmetall plans to take due to the threat of Russian sabotage, Papperger said that such measures have already been taken in agreement with the federal ministries of defence, interior and economy.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Our plants are very well protected. Particular attention is paid to cyber security. But we also have fortified security zones around the outer perimeter," he emphasised.

However, the head of the group says there are still no air defence systems in place in case of a Russian missile attack on Rheinmetall's plants.

Quote: "I am constantly asked what would happen if Russia fired long-range missiles at our plants. I answer that everything is very simple: there will be a war, and Germany will retaliate with bombing rather than watching the destruction of our military facilities. So, of course, I did not deploy anti-aircraft guns around our plants. There is no need for that," he said.

Advertisement:

Papperger also commented on the possible motives behind the attempted assassination, which was allegedly ordered by the Kremlin.

Quote: "Perhaps I was too active in terms of increasing investment, and Putin did not like that. However, if I were gone, the concern would simply be headed by a new person, and nothing would change," he concluded.

Background:

  • On 28 January, NATO officially confirmed that Russia intended to kill Papperger.
  • The Alliance said that the Kremlin's plans were thwarted by US and German intelligence and were only part of Russia's efforts to assassinate defence industry executives across Europe.
  • Rheinmetall is the largest and most successful German manufacturer of crucial 155mm artillery shells, which have become a key weapon in the war in Ukraine.
  • In particular, as reported on 6 January, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine ordered additional 35mm ammunition from Rheinmetall for the Gepard anti-aircraft system.

Support UP or become our patron!

Germanyair defenceRussia
Advertisement:
Trump: US holds "very constructive talks" on Ukraine
Azerbaijan confirms Russian missile downed its passenger plane
Zelenskyy: If the US is not ready to accept us into NATO, give us nuclear weapons
UpdatedUkrainian Ambassador says Trump's team did not discuss election-related issues with Ukraine
Poll shows two-thirds of Germans in favour of military aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
All News
Germany
Poll shows two-thirds of Germans in favour of military aid to Ukraine
German pro-Russian political parties not invited to Munich Security Conference
UK PM and German Chancellor discuss strengthening support for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
11:55
UK to allocate nearly US$68.7 million to Ukraine for energy, business, and social support
11:12
Brussels might hit Silicon Valley with "bazooka" tool in potential US-EU trade war, FT reports
11:05
IAEA suspends rotation of its mission to Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
10:48
Robotic units to be created in Ukrainian brigades, defence minister says
10:05
Deputy head of Ukrainian President's Office says which airport could be opened first in future – Forbes
09:58
UK foreign secretary arrives in Kyiv
09:36
Zelenskyy says elections will be held after martial law is lifted
09:36
Russians launch mass raids on Crimean Tatars' homes in temporarily occupied Crimea at 04:00
09:22
Ukraine's air defence downs 57 attack drones in nine oblasts
08:48
Rheinmetall CEO says their plants are protected but have no air defence systems
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: