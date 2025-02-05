Rheinmetall CEO says their plants are protected but have no air defence systems

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said that the group's plants are well protected from possible Russian sabotage but noted that there are no air defence systems around the plants.

Source: Papperger said this during a panel discussion at the Security and Defence in 2025 conference, DW reports, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Answering a question about the security measures Rheinmetall plans to take due to the threat of Russian sabotage, Papperger said that such measures have already been taken in agreement with the federal ministries of defence, interior and economy.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Our plants are very well protected. Particular attention is paid to cyber security. But we also have fortified security zones around the outer perimeter," he emphasised.

However, the head of the group says there are still no air defence systems in place in case of a Russian missile attack on Rheinmetall's plants.

Quote: "I am constantly asked what would happen if Russia fired long-range missiles at our plants. I answer that everything is very simple: there will be a war, and Germany will retaliate with bombing rather than watching the destruction of our military facilities. So, of course, I did not deploy anti-aircraft guns around our plants. There is no need for that," he said.

Advertisement:

Papperger also commented on the possible motives behind the attempted assassination, which was allegedly ordered by the Kremlin.

Quote: "Perhaps I was too active in terms of increasing investment, and Putin did not like that. However, if I were gone, the concern would simply be headed by a new person, and nothing would change," he concluded.

Background:

On 28 January, NATO officially confirmed that Russia intended to kill Papperger.

The Alliance said that the Kremlin's plans were thwarted by US and German intelligence and were only part of Russia's efforts to assassinate defence industry executives across Europe.

Rheinmetall is the largest and most successful German manufacturer of crucial 155mm artillery shells, which have become a key weapon in the war in Ukraine.

In particular, as reported on 6 January, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine ordered additional 35mm ammunition from Rheinmetall for the Gepard anti-aircraft system.

Support UP or become our patron!