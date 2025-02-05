Ukraine's air defence downs 57 attack drones in nine oblasts

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked Ukrainian oblasts with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 104 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types on the night of 4-5 February.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: As of 09:00, 57 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad oblasts.

In addition, 42 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

