All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's air defence downs 57 attack drones in nine oblasts

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 5 February 2025, 09:22
Ukraine's air defence downs 57 attack drones in nine oblasts
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked Ukrainian oblasts with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 104 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types on the night of 4-5 February.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: As of 09:00, 57 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Advertisement:

In addition, 42 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

air defencedronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump: US holds "very constructive talks" on Ukraine
Azerbaijan confirms Russian missile downed its passenger plane
Zelenskyy: If the US is not ready to accept us into NATO, give us nuclear weapons
UpdatedUkrainian Ambassador says Trump's team did not discuss election-related issues with Ukraine
Poll shows two-thirds of Germans in favour of military aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
All News
air defence
Rheinmetall CEO says their plants are protected but have no air defence systems
Air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Azerbaijan confirms Russian missile downed its passenger plane
RECENT NEWS
11:55
UK to allocate nearly US$68.7 million to Ukraine for energy, business, and social support
11:12
Brussels might hit Silicon Valley with "bazooka" tool in potential US-EU trade war, FT reports
11:05
IAEA suspends rotation of its mission to Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
10:48
Robotic units to be created in Ukrainian brigades, defence minister says
10:05
Deputy head of Ukrainian President's Office says which airport could be opened first in future – Forbes
09:58
UK foreign secretary arrives in Kyiv
09:36
Zelenskyy says elections will be held after martial law is lifted
09:36
Russians launch mass raids on Crimean Tatars' homes in temporarily occupied Crimea at 04:00
09:22
Ukraine's air defence downs 57 attack drones in nine oblasts
08:48
Rheinmetall CEO says their plants are protected but have no air defence systems
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: