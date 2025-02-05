Russians launch mass raids on Crimean Tatars' homes in temporarily occupied Crimea at 04:00

The Russians have began mass searches in the homes of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea on the morning of 5 February.

Source: Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, on Facebook, Crimean Solidarity Human Rights Movement

Quote from Chubarov: "As of now, searches are known to have taken place at:

the home of Emir Kurtnezirov, son of political prisoner Remzi Kurtnezirov, who lives in the village of Cadra (the name under occupation – Lobanovo) in the Dzhankoi district;

the home of Abibula Smedlyaev, who lives in the village of Borlaq Tama (the name under occupation – Novokrymske) in the Dzhankoi district;

the home of Rustem Mustafayev, who lives in the village of İlk Çoqraq (the name under occupation – Istochne) in the Dzhankoi district."

Details: Crimean Solidarity wrote that as of 09:00 five Crimean Tatars had been detained after searches.

Crimean Solidarity reported that Emir Kurtnezirov’s sister said the Russians came at 04:00, turned the house upside down, "planted prohibited materials to justify the arrest" and arrested her brother. Her father was placed under house arrest on 5 March 2024.

Emir Kurtnezirov. Photo: Facebook

Shefikha Mustafayeva, the wife of Rustem Mustafayev, who was also detained in the morning, said that the Russians broke down the front door and entered the house while everyone was still asleep.

Representatives of Crimean Solidarity reported that the Russian Federal Security Service detained Mirzaali Tajibayev in the morning.

Mirzaali Tajibayev. Photo: Facebook

"There were about 10 of them. They searched all the rooms… He has never been involved in any political or religious crimes. He cooked pilaf in the name of Allah during holidays and gave charity," Gulnara, Mirzaali Tajibayev’s wife, told a journalist from Crimean Solidarity.

Crimean Tatar journalist and human rights activist Lutfiye Zudiyeva stated that Russian security forces also detained Abibula Smedlyaev from the village of Borlaq Tama, who is the father of four children.

Abibula Smedlyaev. Photo: Facebook

Later, she reported a fifth morning search and arrest, the Russian Federal Security Service detained Bakhtiyar Ablaev from the village of Toy Töbe (Kovylne) in the Dzhankoi district.

Background:

This is not the first time Crimean Tatars' homes have been searched. The Russians usually conduct their raids at dawn. Searches in the homes of several Crimean Tatars were conducted on 24 August 2023.

Russian security forces searched the house of Crimean Tatar Abdul Gafarov, Head of the Alushta Muslim religious community, at dawn on 30 November 2023. After searches, they took him to the so-called police department in Russian-occupied Crimea.

