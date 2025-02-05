All Sections
Russia attacks police with drones during casualty evacuation in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 5 February 2025, 11:55
Russia attacks police with drones during casualty evacuation in Kherson Oblast
The police. Stock photo: Getty Images

Three police officers were injured in a Russian drone attack while they were evacuating people injured in the previous attack on Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, on the morning of 5 February.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The enemy attacked again during the evacuation of the injured by the police officers, striking a police car. As a result, three law enforcement officers were injured."

Details: The prosecutor's office reports that on 5 February, the Russians once again attacked Antonivka in Kherson Oblast with attack drones. Four civilians were injured as a result of the drop of explosives – a 48-year-old woman and three men aged 47, 48 and 54. Later, the drones struck law enforcement officers who were helping to evacuate civilians.

Background: On 5 February, the Russians attacked the city of Kherson with drones, injuring four people.

