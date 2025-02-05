All Sections
UK to allocate nearly US$68.7 million to Ukraine for energy, business, and social support

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 5 February 2025, 11:55
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will announce a new £55 million (about US$68.9 million) aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday, 5 February.

Source: European Pravda, citing the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)

On 5 February, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy is visiting Kyiv, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

During his visit, Lammy will announce £17 million (about US$21.3 million) in funding for innovative energy projects to support the recovery and sustainable development of Ukraine’s energy system.

The InnovateUkraine competition will encourage collaboration between British, Ukrainian, and international businesses and research institutions to develop sustainable, scalable energy solutions for the future, the office states.

To support Ukraine's private sector and strengthen small and medium-sized business, an additional £10 million (about US$12.5 million) will be allocated to the economic recovery programme announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as part of the 100-year partnership. This funding will help rebuild, restore, and reform Ukraine's economy for the future.

A further £25 million (about US$31.3 million) will be provided to help Ukraine strengthen more inclusive, effective, and resilient social systems and services.

Additionally, the UK will allocate £3 million (approximately US$3.8 million) to supply Ukrainian grain and other food products to Syria.

Quote: "Our support for Ukraine remains unbreakable. We are determined to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, both in its fight against Russia and beyond, with our long-term relationship cemented by the 100 Year Partnership."

Background:

  • On 16 January, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • During his visit, Ukraine and the UK signed a historic 100-year partnership agreement aimed at strengthening security ties and deepening cooperation for future generations.  
  • The UK also announced plans to deliver 15 new Gravehawk mobile air defence systems to Ukraine in 2025.

