Ukrainian paratroopers capture over 20 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast
Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 12:32
Ukrainian paratroopers, along with other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, captured 21 Russian soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
Source: Air Assault Forces on Telegram
Quote: "They chose the right path by surrendering to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Instead of taking part in senseless assaults without proper training and support."
Details: Ukrainian defenders stressed that all the POWs were examined by doctors and provided with medical assistance. They will be added to the exchange pool.
Background:
- On 17 August 2024, soldiers of the 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade released footage showing how they were taking Russian soldiers prisoner in Kursk Oblast.
- On 26 August 2024, The Washington Post, having studied more than a hundred videos and photographs taken since the beginning of the Kursk operation, confirmed the capture of at least 247 Russian soldiers.
- In January 2025, Ukrainian forces captured the first North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast.
