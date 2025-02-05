Ukrainian paratroopers capture over 20 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian paratroopers, along with other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, captured 21 Russian soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Air Assault Forces on Telegram

Quote: "They chose the right path by surrendering to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Instead of taking part in senseless assaults without proper training and support."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian defenders stressed that all the POWs were examined by doctors and provided with medical assistance. They will be added to the exchange pool.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 17 August 2024, soldiers of the 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade released footage showing how they were taking Russian soldiers prisoner in Kursk Oblast.

On 26 August 2024, The Washington Post, having studied more than a hundred videos and photographs taken since the beginning of the Kursk operation, confirmed the capture of at least 247 Russian soldiers.

In January 2025, Ukrainian forces captured the first North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!