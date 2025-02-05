All Sections
Ukrainian paratroopers capture over 20 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 5 February 2025, 12:32
Ukrainian soldier in a trench. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian paratroopers, along with other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, captured 21 Russian soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Air Assault Forces on Telegram

Quote: "They chose the right path by surrendering to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Instead of taking part in senseless assaults without proper training and support."

Details: Ukrainian defenders stressed that all the POWs were examined by doctors and provided with medical assistance. They will be added to the exchange pool.

Background:

