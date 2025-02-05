Number of Russian assaults decrease for seventh day in a row – DeepState

The Deep State analytical project, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that Russian troops have been reducing the intensity of their assaults for seven days in a row. There were 80 attacks yesterday alone, while at its peak in December, this figure reached 292.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The data published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shows that the enemy has been reducing the intensity of attacks for seven days. For example, yesterday there were 80 attacks, compared to 292 attacks at the peak in December."

Advertisement:

INFOGRAPHIC: Deep State

Details: The situation by month is as follows:

November – 5205 attacks (an average of 173.5 per day);

December – 6247 attacks (201.5 per day);

January – 5087 attacks (164 per day);

First 4 days of February – 381 attacks (95 per day).

Background: On 5 February, the General Staff reported that 85 combat engagements occurred on the line of contact over the past day. The Russians attacked the Pokrovsk, Kupiansk and Toretsk fronts most often.

Support UP or become our patron!