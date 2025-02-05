Russian sabotage groups tried to cross Ukraine's border twice in 2025

Border guards have thwarted two attempts by Russian reconnaissance and sabotage groups to enter Ukrainian territory since the start of 2025.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, during a briefing on 5 February

Quote: "As of now, such incidents (attempts by reconnaissance and sabotage groups to enter Ukrainian territory) have been recorded in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. There have been no such attempts in Chernihiv Oblast this year, but the threat persists. In fact, I can confirm two attempts this year, both along the border with Russia in areas where border guards are stationed."

Details: Demchenko said the activity of Russian reconnaissance and sabotage groups is not as intense as it was at the start of the full-scale invasion or during 2023-2024. However, the Russians continue to make attempts to breach the border.

