Death toll from Russian strike on Izium rises to six as injured man dies in hospital

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on an administrative building in the city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast on 4 February has risen to six, with the death in hospital of a man who was injured in the bombardment.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "A 61-year-old man who was taken to hospital in a serious condition after the enemy attack has died in hospital."

Details: The prosecutor's office notes that the death toll from the attack has risen to six. A further 56 people, including three children, were injured or suffered acute stress reactions.

Early reports indicate that the Iskander-M ballistic missile that hit the centre of Izium on 4 February was launched from a military training ground in Russia's Rostov Oblast.

Law enforcers are currently working to identify the senior Russian military and political leadership who ordered the missile strike, as well as the direct perpetrators of the crime. The investigation continues.

Previously: On 4 February, Russian forces struck an administrative building in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast. It was reported that evening that five civilians had been killed, including a pregnant 19-year-old woman, and 55 others injured, including three children.

