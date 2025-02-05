Zelenskyy: You'll see what Russia's terms will be regarding Kursk Oblast when peace talks begin

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is eager to see what terms Russia will propose concerning Kursk Oblast when the "diplomatic settlement" of the war is discussed.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists on 5 February, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Tomorrow marks exactly six months of operations on the Kursk front. This is a very important operation. And you'll see what terms the Russians will want from Ukraine regarding Kursk Oblast when we strike a diplomatic deal to stop the war."

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces maintain control of the Kursk front, while Russian losses continue to mount, despite this fact being downplayed by the Russian authorities. "Their [North] Koreans are fleeing, we can see it," the president stated.

Ukrainian soldiers have also hit numerous critical Russian command posts, he said.

"I don’t think they’ll be able to push us out of the area any time soon," Zelenskyy added.

