All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: You'll see what Russia's terms will be regarding Kursk Oblast when peace talks begin

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 5 February 2025, 17:33
Zelenskyy: You'll see what Russia's terms will be regarding Kursk Oblast when peace talks begin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Facebook

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is eager to see what terms Russia will propose concerning Kursk Oblast when the "diplomatic settlement" of the war is discussed.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists on 5 February, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Tomorrow marks exactly six months of operations on the Kursk front. This is a very important operation. And you'll see what terms the Russians will want from Ukraine regarding Kursk Oblast when we strike a diplomatic deal to stop the war." 

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces maintain control of the Kursk front, while Russian losses continue to mount, despite this fact being downplayed by the Russian authorities. "Their [North] Koreans are fleeing, we can see it," the president stated.

Ukrainian soldiers have also hit numerous critical Russian command posts, he said.

"I don’t think they’ll be able to push us out of the area any time soon," Zelenskyy added. 

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk OblastZelenskyypeacenegotiations
Advertisement:
US may reveal plan to "end Russia's war on Ukraine" in February, Bloomberg says
UK to chair February Ramstein-format meeting in place of US, Radio Liberty says
updatedUkraine brings back 150 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
Russians remotely blew up their own asset in attack on military enlistment office in Rivne – Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine's defence forces hit Russian oil refinery and air defence system
Trump: US holds "very constructive talks" on Ukraine
All News
Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian strike on command post in Russia's Kursk Oblast caused dozens of officer casualties
Deputy governor of Russia's Primorsky Krai killed in Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:28
In 2024, Russia lost more artillery systems than in previous two years combined, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video
20:08
Two people killed in Russian airstrike on town in Donetsk Oblast – photo
19:32
Russian secret services do not pay for terrorist attacks and kill perpetrators, National Police says
19:15
Russian oil revenues fell to one-year low in January, Bloomberg says
19:14
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with missile, killing man
19:00
Ukrainian defenders freed from Russian captivity welcomed home – videos
19:00
US may reveal plan to "end Russia's war on Ukraine" in February, Bloomberg says
18:25
Zelenskyy: Putin will do everything to drag Belarus into war
18:18
EXPLAINERWhy Norway's coalition collapsed and how it will affect aid to Ukraine
17:54
UK to chair February Ramstein-format meeting in place of US, Radio Liberty says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: