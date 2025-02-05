All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

UK to chair February Ramstein-format meeting in place of US, Radio Liberty says

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 February 2025, 17:54
UK to chair February Ramstein-format meeting in place of US, Radio Liberty says
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivering a speech at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base on 9 January 2025. Stock photo: Getty Images

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group) will take place on 12 February, though the United Kingdom will chair it in place of the United States.

Source: Radio Liberty's Ukrainian Service, citing sources familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Radio Liberty reports that the upcoming Ramstein-format meeting will be chaired by the UK. The reason for this change has not been specified.

Advertisement:

It is also unknown whether the meeting will take place online or offline.

Background:

  • The US-led Ramstein format was established in the spring of 2022, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, to coordinate military assistance to Kyiv. It has brought together more than 50 countries.
  • The last in-person meeting of the Contact Group was held on 9 January.
  • At that time, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov confirmed that the next Ramstein-format meeting had been agreed upon and was scheduled for February.
  • Meanwhile, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz suggested that the 9 January meeting could have been the last.

Support UP or become our patron!

RamsteinUSA
Advertisement:
US may reveal plan to "end Russia's war on Ukraine" in February, Bloomberg says
UK to chair February Ramstein-format meeting in place of US, Radio Liberty says
updatedUkraine brings back 150 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
Russians remotely blew up their own asset in attack on military enlistment office in Rivne – Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine's defence forces hit Russian oil refinery and air defence system
Trump: US holds "very constructive talks" on Ukraine
All News
Ramstein
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
Zelenskyy talks to Pentagon chief about drones, air defence and support for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting
RECENT NEWS
20:28
In 2024, Russia lost more artillery systems than in previous two years combined, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video
20:08
Two people killed in Russian airstrike on town in Donetsk Oblast – photo
19:32
Russian secret services do not pay for terrorist attacks and kill perpetrators, National Police says
19:15
Russian oil revenues fell to one-year low in January, Bloomberg says
19:14
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with missile, killing man
19:00
Ukrainian defenders freed from Russian captivity welcomed home – videos
19:00
US may reveal plan to "end Russia's war on Ukraine" in February, Bloomberg says
18:25
Zelenskyy: Putin will do everything to drag Belarus into war
18:18
EXPLAINERWhy Norway's coalition collapsed and how it will affect aid to Ukraine
17:54
UK to chair February Ramstein-format meeting in place of US, Radio Liberty says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: