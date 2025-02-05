Russian secret services do not pay for terrorist attacks and kill perpetrators, National Police says

The National Police of Ukraine has warned that Russian secret services search for perpetrators of terrorist attacks through social media, but in the end, they do not pay them and kill the recruited individuals.

Source: Chief of National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi

Quote from Vyhivskyi: "Regarding police officers, they [Russian secret services – ed.] come up with various methods and ways to commit such crimes. We even have a case in one oblast where a police unit was called to an apartment where an explosive device was disguised as a children's toy. Russia recruits our citizens, mostly young people aged 20 and under.

These are individuals who do not fully understand the responsibility and consequences of their actions, as they have low social responsibility. In Chernivtsi, these were people involved in drug trafficking, and we documented them. I want to point out that the Russians, in most cases, do not pay the promised money. Moreover, the last two cases – one in Rivne and today’s case – show that they kill the recruited individuals."

Background:

In recent months, attempts to carry out terrorist attacks with explosions targeting administrative buildings have become more frequent. Russian agents have targeted police, military enlistment offices, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Military Law-Enforcement Service, Ukraine’s national postal service Ukrposhta, and others.

On 5 February, an explosion occurred outside a military enlistment office in the city of Kamianets-Podilskyi in Ukraine’s west. A man who was delivering explosives died in a blast. Four others were injured and are in a moderate condition.

