In 2024, Russia lost more artillery systems than in previous two years combined, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed 13,000 Russian artillery systems in 2024.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "One of the priority tasks of our defence operation is the destruction of enemy artillery. Over the course of 2024 alone, 13,000 artillery systems were destroyed. This exceeds the total for the two previous years of the full-scale invasion combined."

Details: The overall losses of Russian forces in artillery systems have reached nearly 23,000 pieces. Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 1,269 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) belonging to the Russians.

Quote: "The effective counter-battery operations by Ukrainian artillery, along with the extensive deployment of drone units, have effectively nullified the initial artillery dominance of the Russian invaders on the battlefield."

