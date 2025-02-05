Zelenskyy on US aid: no discussions on new packages yet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has not yet discussed new military aid packages with the United States, but there is no reduction in military support at present.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty)

Details: After meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kyiv on 5 February, Zelenskyy told journalists that Ukraine "currently has no reduction in US support".

Advertisement:

Quote: "It [US support – ed.] has not been stopped; it continues, and I am grateful to the US for this. Of course, we are not talking about new packages yet – it is too early to discuss that".

Details: At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasised that any reduction in US military aid would definitely impact Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Quote: "We will be weaker, and I am not sure whether we will save it [the land – ed.]. "

Advertisement:

Background:

US arms shipments to Ukraine had been recently briefly suspended and then resumed as the Donald Trump administration discussed policy towards Kyiv. A Reuters source said there are factions within the Trump administration that disagree on the extent to which the US should continue providing weapons from its stockpiles to Ukraine.

Trump had not previously ruled out the possibility of purchasing US-made weapons for Ukraine with funds generated by frozen Russian assets.

Trump revealed his interest in striking an agreement with Ukraine to acquire rare earth metals and other resources in return for arms supplies.

Support UP or become our patron!