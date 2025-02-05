All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy on US aid: no discussions on new packages yet

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 5 February 2025, 21:24
Zelenskyy on US aid: no discussions on new packages yet
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has not yet discussed new military aid packages with the United States, but there is no reduction in military support at present.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty)

Details: After meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kyiv on 5 February, Zelenskyy told journalists that Ukraine "currently has no reduction in US support".

Advertisement:

Quote: "It [US support – ed.] has not been stopped; it continues, and I am grateful to the US for this. Of course, we are not talking about new packages yet – it is too early to discuss that".

Details: At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasised that any reduction in US military aid would definitely impact Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Quote: "We will be weaker, and I am not sure whether we will save it [the land – ed.]. "

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • US arms shipments to Ukraine had been recently briefly suspended and then resumed as the Donald Trump administration discussed policy towards Kyiv. A Reuters source said there are factions within the Trump administration that disagree on the extent to which the US should continue providing weapons from its stockpiles to Ukraine.
  • Trump had not previously ruled out the possibility of purchasing US-made weapons for Ukraine with funds generated by frozen Russian assets.
  • Trump revealed his interest in striking an agreement with Ukraine to acquire rare earth metals and other resources in return for arms supplies.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyywarcombat action
Advertisement:
Russians launch drone strike on one of Kharkiv's biggest markets
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet and looters of Ukrainian culture
US may reveal plan to "end Russia's war on Ukraine" in February, Bloomberg says
UK to chair February Ramstein-format meeting in place of US, Radio Liberty says
updatedUkraine brings back 150 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
Russians remotely blew up their own asset in attack on military enlistment office in Rivne – Security Service of Ukraine
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Putin will do everything to drag Belarus into war
Zelenskyy: You'll see what Russia's terms will be regarding Kursk Oblast when peace talks begin
Zelenskyy extends martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine until 9 May
RECENT NEWS
23:36
Russians launch drone strike on one of Kharkiv's biggest markets
22:59
Ukrainian defence minister discusses country's priorities with UK defence secretary
22:27
Situation on Pokrovsk front remains most difficult, Ukraine's General Staff reports
22:09
UpdatedRussians attack Odesa Oblast with missile, killing man – photos
21:53
Azerbaijan allocates US$1 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine
21:28
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet and looters of Ukrainian culture
21:24
Zelenskyy on US aid: no discussions on new packages yet
20:28
In 2024, Russia lost more artillery systems than in previous two years combined, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video
20:08
Two people killed in Russian airstrike on town in Donetsk Oblast – photo
19:32
National Police warn potential terrorists that Russian secret services don't pay up and kill the perpetrators
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: