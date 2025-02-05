Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet and looters of Ukrainian culture

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the National Security and Defence Council's sanctions from 5 February against 57 captains of Russia's shadow fleet and 55 individuals involved in the looting of Ukrainian cultural heritage.

Source: Presidential decrees No. 67 and No. 68 dated 5 February, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: The Ukraine's sanctions target 56 Russian citizens and one Iranian, who are captains of vessels in Russia's shadow fleet. These individuals are involved in exporting Russian oil while bypassing the price cap through offshore transshipments and other illegal activities.

Quote: "The expected impact of the sanctions is to synchronise with sanctions already imposed by partners and encourage them to introduce new ones. This will limit the shadow fleet's ability to attract experienced captains, as they will face the risk of having their assets frozen and being banned from entering a number of countries. This will increase the shadow fleet's operating costs and complicate its activities."

More details: For the first time, captains of the shadow fleet will bear individual responsibility for aiding Russia in circumventing the oil price cap. The sanctions will force those working for the Russian tanker fleet to pay a personal cost and will make it harder for Russia to find new captains for its vessels.

Sanctions have also been imposed on individuals responsible for destroying Ukrainian cultural identity through illegal archaeological excavations in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and the removal of cultural assets from Ukraine.

Quote: "The expected impact of the sanctions: freezing the assets of individuals involved in the theft of Ukraine's cultural heritage; drawing the attention of partner countries to the aggressor state's illegal archaeological excavations in the temporarily occupied territories; and encouraging them to impose their own sanctions, which will prevent these individuals from participating in international cultural events and promoting their propaganda narratives."

