Ukrainian defence minister discusses country's priorities with UK defence secretary

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has held a phone conversation with John Healey, UK Secretary of State for Defence, during which they discussed the situation at the contact line and Ukraine's defence priorities.

Quote: "I had a phone conversation with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey. We discussed the current situation on the front lines and Ukraine’s key defence priorities."

Details: Special attention was given to preparations for the upcoming NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.

