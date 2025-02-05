All Sections
Ukrainian defence minister discusses country's priorities with UK defence secretary

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 5 February 2025, 22:59
The phone conversation. Photo: Umierov on Facebook

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has held a phone conversation with John Healey, UK Secretary of State for Defence, during which they discussed the situation at the contact line and Ukraine's defence priorities.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "I had a phone conversation with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey. We discussed the current situation on the front lines and Ukraine’s key defence priorities."

Details: Special attention was given to preparations for the upcoming NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.

Rustem UmierovUK
