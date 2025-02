An emergency worker putting out a fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian UAVs have attacked Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv on the night of 5-6 February.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, the Mayor of Kharkiv

Quote: "Another drone strike tonight. This time it was on Novobavarskyi district. The details are being confirmed."

Background: Russian troops launched a drone strike on Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district late in the evening on 5 February.

