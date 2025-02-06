All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 February 2025, 07:15
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost over 1,240 soldiers killed and wounded and over 300 weapons and military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 845,310  (+1,240) military personnel;
  • 9,965 (+18) tanks;
  • 20,737 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,753 (+46) artillery systems;
  • 1,271 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,055 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 24,185 (+83) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 36,211 (+133) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,737 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Prosecutors investigate Russian involvement in software purchase for EU border system, FT says
Undersea warfare in the Baltic: Why is Russia destroying EU and NATO countries' critical infrastructure?
Ukrainian drones hit Russian airfield used for launches of Shahed UAVs – General Staff
Russians launch drone strike on one of Kharkiv's biggest markets
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet and looters of Ukrainian culture
US may reveal plan to "end Russia's war on Ukraine" in February, Bloomberg says
All News
Russia
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet and looters of Ukrainian culture
National Police warn potential terrorists that Russian secret services don't pay up and kill the perpetrators
Russian oil revenues fell to one-year low in January, Bloomberg says
RECENT NEWS
09:58
Kyiv spent US$57 million on shelters in 2024
09:47
Rolling power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts
09:38
Prosecutors investigate Russian involvement in software purchase for EU border system, FT says
09:26
Undersea warfare in the Baltic: Why is Russia destroying EU and NATO countries' critical infrastructure?
09:20
Russia launches 77 drones at night: three Ukrainian oblasts affected
09:17
Russia has lost 40,000 troops over 6 months of Ukraine's Kursk operation, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
08:33
Number of combat clashes decrease, but Pokrovsk front remains hottest – Ukraine's General Staff
08:01
Ukrainian drones hit Russian airfield used for launches of Shahed UAVs – General Staff
07:15
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
05:25
Russia rejects Ukraine's sovereignty and insists on further annexation – ISW
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: