Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost over 1,240 soldiers killed and wounded and over 300 weapons and military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 845,310 (+1,240) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,965 (+18) tanks;

tanks; 20,737 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 22,753 (+46) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,271 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,055 (+2) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

24,185 (+83) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

36,211 (+133) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,737 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!