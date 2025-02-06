Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Thursday, 6 February 2025, 07:15
Russia has lost over 1,240 soldiers killed and wounded and over 300 weapons and military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 845,310 (+1,240) military personnel;
- 9,965 (+18) tanks;
- 20,737 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,753 (+46) artillery systems;
- 1,271 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,055 (+2) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 24,185 (+83) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 36,211 (+133) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,737 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
