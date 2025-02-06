Number of combat clashes decrease, but Pokrovsk front remains hottest – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 90 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The Russians have been most active on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Lyman fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 6 February

Quote: "Yesterday [on 5 February], the enemy conducted two missile strikes, using three missiles, and 85 airstrikes, dropping, in particular, 134 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, the enemy shelled [Ukrainian positions] over 5,800 times, including 107 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,293 kamikaze drones."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kozacha Lopan.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked eight times, trying to break through near the settlements of Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, 11 Russian attacks were recorded. The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Novoliubivka, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi and Torske.

Advertisement:

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks near the settlements of Spirne, Siversk and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, the highest Russian activity was observed. Ukrainian defenders stopped 24 Russian attacks near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Tarasivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Promin, Pishchane, Dachne and Ulakly.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the village of Kostiantynopil three times.

On the Huliaipole front, two Russian attacks were recorded towards the village of Novopil.

On the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, no Russian offensive actions were recorded.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian attacks. The Russians conducted 54 airstrikes, dropping 78 guided bombs, and launched fire 415 times, including 14 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Support UP or become our patron!