Prosecutors investigate Russian involvement in software purchase for EU border system, FT says

European prosecutors are investigating the 2021 acquisition of software for the secretive EES project by the Moscow office of French IT firm Atos. This new electronic border system is designed to collect and store biometric data from all non-EU visitors to the European Union.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Financial Times (FT)

Details: Documents seen by the FT reveal that in 2021, the French IT company Atos, with assistance from its Russian employees, acquired software for the top secret EES project, which is designed to collect and store biometric data from all non-EU visitors to the European Union.

The involvement of Russian employees in the software purchase has raised serious security concerns about the ambitious overhaul of the EU's border infrastructure. The launch of the EES is now uncertain, as the EU has cancelled multiple planned dates due to ongoing technical issues.

Documents reveal that Atos' Moscow branch was operating under a licence that granted Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) access to its activities in the country.

Four sources familiar with the matter have stated that employees from Atos' Moscow office were directly involved in procuring software for the EES border system.

Two sources have confirmed that the EU Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) is investigating Atos' Russian unit's involvement in the border project. The EPPO has stated that it does not comment on cases or publicly confirm ongoing investigations. No charges have been filed so far.

The EU's Entry-Exit System (EES) will collect data on every foreign traveller entering or exiting the bloc, including biometric and personal information, as well as visa status.

OLAF, the EU's anti-fraud watchdog, investigated previously unknown charges regarding Atos Russia last year. According to a source acquainted with the investigation, OLAF determined that the security procedures applied by EU-Lisa, the agency in charge of the EES project, were insufficient to meet the highlighted security risks.

The launch of the EES system in the European Union, originally scheduled for 10 November, was postponed following objections from several member states.

The European Commission has also revealed plans to introduce the ETIAS system by spring 2025. This will require travellers from visa-free countries to pay a €7 fee every three years to obtain travel authorisation.

