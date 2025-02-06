Rolling power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Poltava, Donetsk, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Source: press service for DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine

Details: "Rolling power outages have been introduced in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts at the command of Ukrenergo [Ukraine's state-owned electricity transmission operator]," the press service said.

In addition, the Poltava distribution network operator reported that rolling blackout schedules have been introduced in Poltava Oblast.

Emergency outages were also reported in Sumy Oblast.

Background: On the night of 5-6 February, Russian forces launched 77 loitering munitions on Ukraine. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 56 of them, while a further 18 disappeared from radar. Meanwhile, hits have been reported in three oblasts.

