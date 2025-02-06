All Sections
Kyiv spent US$57 million on shelters in 2024

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 6 February 2025, 09:58
A meeting of Kyiv City State Administration.

Kyiv allocated UAH 2.4 billion (US$57.5 million) in 2024 to set up bomb shelters, enhance fire safety in schools, prepare them for winter, and establish learning hubs for the Defence of Ukraine course.

Source: Valentyn Mondryivskyi, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration 

These efforts have created 34,000 new shelter spaces, allowing more children to attend in-person classes.  

Quote: "Right now, 37 dual-purpose facilities are under construction in the capital. In case of danger, they will serve as shelters for students, teachers, and residents."  

Kyiv’s 2025 budget includes UAH 1.8 billion (US$43.2 million) for building and upgrading shelters.  

Once completed, these projects will provide an additional 22,500 safe spaces for students and teachers.

Background: Analysts from the Territorial Office of the Bureau of Economic Security in the Kyiv region prevented the misappropriation of nearly UAH 3.5 million (US$83,842) during a shelter construction tender.

