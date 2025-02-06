All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

North Korean missile accuracy improves after battlefield "training" in Ukraine, Reuters reports

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 6 February 2025, 10:11
North Korean missile accuracy improves after battlefield training in Ukraine, Reuters reports
Kim Jong Un. Stock photo: Getty Images

The accuracy of North Korean missiles fired by Russia on Ukraine has increased since December, most likely due to Pyongyang improving its weapons during the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Reuters, citing two senior Ukrainian sources

Details: Reuters observed that as Moscow's relationship with Pyongyang strengthens, raising concerns from Washington to Seoul, the improved accuracy of North Korean missiles, which are now within 50-100 metres of their intended targets, suggests that North Korea is effectively using the battlefield to develop its missile technology.

Advertisement:

A military source, speaking anonymously, told Reuters that in recent weeks, more than 20 North Korean ballistic missiles targeting Ukraine have shown improved accuracy.

Journalists, citing a Ukrainian government official familiar with the issue of North Korean missile strikes, confirmed the improved accuracy of the missiles.

Weapons expert Yang Uk from Seoul's Asan Institute for Policy Studies told Reuters that the enhanced accuracy of North Korean missiles presents a growing security threat to South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Advertisement:

"That can have a major impact on stability in the region and the world," he said.

Reuters noted that North Korea's military programmes have made significant advancements in recent years, particularly in the development of short- and medium-range missiles, which Pyongyang asserts are capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The news agency also emphasised that prior to its involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, North Korea had never deployed its new weapons in an actual battlefield scenario.

Background:

  • On 26 November 2024, it was reported that North Korea was significantly expanding a key ballistic missile production plant used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.
  • As of 29 November 2024, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence noted that over 100 artillery systems and an equal number of short-range ballistic missiles of the KN-23/24 type had been transferred from North Korea to Russia.
  • In January, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, stated that North Korea intends to transfer at least 150 KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles to Russia in 2025.

Support UP or become our patron!

North Koreamissile strikeRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
UK to lead instead of US as London officially calls Ramstein meeting
Russian attacks on energy system cause emergency power outages in Ukraine
First Mirage fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, French defence minister says
Poland forming team for exhumation in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Prosecutors investigate Russian involvement in software purchase for EU border system, FT says
Undersea warfare in the Baltic: Why is Russia destroying EU and NATO countries' critical infrastructure?
All News
North Korea
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian strike on command post in Russia's Kursk Oblast caused dozens of officer casualties
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
NYT: North Korean soldiers withdrawn from Kursk front line due to heavy losses
RECENT NEWS
14:50
Russian drone attacks densely populated residential area in Kharkiv
13:42
EXPLAINERHow Trump's "tariff war" could harm US itself
13:29
UK to lead instead of US as London officially calls Ramstein meeting
13:12
Trump's envoy responds to Zelenskyy's idea of giving Ukraine nuclear weapons
12:39
Russia's losses near Pokrovsk in January alone surpass its entire Second Chechen War casualties
12:26
Russian attacks on energy system cause emergency power outages in Ukraine
12:18
First Mirage fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, French defence minister says
11:51
Drones caused 66% of Russian equipment losses in January, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
11:30
Poland forming team for exhumation in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
10:45
Ukrenergo imposes emergency outages in 8 of Ukraine's oblasts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: