North Korean missile accuracy improves after battlefield "training" in Ukraine, Reuters reports

The accuracy of North Korean missiles fired by Russia on Ukraine has increased since December, most likely due to Pyongyang improving its weapons during the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Reuters, citing two senior Ukrainian sources

Details: Reuters observed that as Moscow's relationship with Pyongyang strengthens, raising concerns from Washington to Seoul, the improved accuracy of North Korean missiles, which are now within 50-100 metres of their intended targets, suggests that North Korea is effectively using the battlefield to develop its missile technology.

A military source, speaking anonymously, told Reuters that in recent weeks, more than 20 North Korean ballistic missiles targeting Ukraine have shown improved accuracy.

Journalists, citing a Ukrainian government official familiar with the issue of North Korean missile strikes, confirmed the improved accuracy of the missiles.

Weapons expert Yang Uk from Seoul's Asan Institute for Policy Studies told Reuters that the enhanced accuracy of North Korean missiles presents a growing security threat to South Korea, Japan and the United States.

"That can have a major impact on stability in the region and the world," he said.

Reuters noted that North Korea's military programmes have made significant advancements in recent years, particularly in the development of short- and medium-range missiles, which Pyongyang asserts are capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The news agency also emphasised that prior to its involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, North Korea had never deployed its new weapons in an actual battlefield scenario.

Background:

On 26 November 2024, it was reported that North Korea was significantly expanding a key ballistic missile production plant used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

As of 29 November 2024, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence noted that over 100 artillery systems and an equal number of short-range ballistic missiles of the KN-23/24 type had been transferred from North Korea to Russia.

In January, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, stated that North Korea intends to transfer at least 150 KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles to Russia in 2025.

