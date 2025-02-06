All Sections
Trump restates plan for US takeover of Gaza

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 February 2025, 14:28
Netanyahu and Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his plan for the United States to "take over" the Gaza Strip without involving American troops.

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said that Israel could hand over Gaza to the United States once hostilities end, allowing the US to launch what he believes to be one of the most impressive projects on Earth.

Quote: "The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes in the region.

The US, working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth. No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"

Details: Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader and a Democrat, criticised Trump in a speech last week for being "reckless and lawless".

Background:

  • On 4 February, Trump stated that the US could "take over" Gaza and "do a job with it" transforming the Palestinian territory into the new "Riviera" of the Middle East. He also advocated for relocating Palestinians from Gaza to other countries.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio supported Trump’s plan, stating that "Gaza MUST BE FREE from Hamas".
  • Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy to the Middle East, said Trump’s proposal for Palestinian resettlement would give them "more hope" for a better future.

