Russian drone attacks densely populated residential area in Kharkiv

Russian military forces launched a drone attack on a densely populated residential area in Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district on 6 February.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "An enemy drone attacked a densely populated residential area in the Saltivskyi district."

Details: Terekhov said that the explosion occurred near a nine-story building.

No information has been received regarding casualties.

Updated: Syniehubov reported that Russian forces attacked Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district at around 14:20. A Russian Molniya kamikaze drone hit the facade of a residential building. No casualties have been reported so far.

"Another Molniya had been shot down by [Ukrainian] air defence units an hour earlier in the same area," Syniehubov added.

