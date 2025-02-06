Russian drone attacks densely populated residential area in Kharkiv
Russian military forces launched a drone attack on a densely populated residential area in Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district on 6 February.
Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram
Quote: "An enemy drone attacked a densely populated residential area in the Saltivskyi district."
Details: Terekhov said that the explosion occurred near a nine-story building.
No information has been received regarding casualties.
Updated: Syniehubov reported that Russian forces attacked Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district at around 14:20. A Russian Molniya kamikaze drone hit the facade of a residential building. No casualties have been reported so far.
"Another Molniya had been shot down by [Ukrainian] air defence units an hour earlier in the same area," Syniehubov added.
Support UP or become our patron!