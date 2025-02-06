All Sections
Ukraine's bonds go up in price as expectations of peace plan rise, Bloomberg says

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 6 February 2025, 15:09
Ukraine's bonds go up in price as expectations of peace plan rise, Bloomberg says
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's dollar bonds have been rising for five days in a row, hitting new highs amid investor expectations that details of a deal to end the war will be revealed next week.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Ukraine's bonds saw a price increase across all maturities, with those due in 2034 surpassing 60 cents per dollar, marking a record high since their issuance in 2023. Meanwhile, the yield on Ukrainian bonds for the year stands at 7.8%, making them one of the most lucrative investments among emerging markets.

Advertisement:

The US is expected to unveil a plan to end the war at a conference in Germany next week. It could involve a freeze on the conflict, security guarantees for Ukraine and the potential for elections in Ukraine following the cessation of hostilities.

Last year, Ukrainian bonds surged by about 60% as investors bet on steps that could bring the war closer to an end.

