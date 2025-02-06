All Sections
Putin and Trump could meet soon, Russian parliament official says

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 6 February 2025, 16:51

Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian Parliament, has stated that a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could take place in the near future.

Source: Interfax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Slutsky suggested that the meeting could take place in February or March.

"February or March – we won’t speculate and will let the leaders prepare thoroughly, but it will happen soon," Slutsky told journalists on 6 February when asked about the possibility of a Putin-Trump meeting.

He claimed that a meeting between Putin and Trump is "100% certain".

Slutsky noted that such a meeting "requires serious preparation, which is currently at an advanced stage".

Quote: "So in the near future, I believe we will have concrete information about the meeting, and I hope it will bring constructive results for the most pressing issues in global politics today.

That includes Ukraine, the Middle East, and overall international relations in the near future. I am confident this will be a landmark meeting that won’t be in vain."

Background:

  • On Wednesday, 5 February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov publicly acknowledged contacts between the Kremlin and Trump’s administration for the first time.
  • This came after Trump said that the United States is engaged in "very constructive talks on Ukraine" and stressed that he will "do everything" to stop the Russian-Ukrainian war.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for a meeting with the US president in the near future. He said that it should precede the determination of the format of conversations with Russia.

