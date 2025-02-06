All Sections
Reconnaissance, rear strikes, disruption of Russia: How operation in Kursk Oblast started – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 February 2025, 17:19
Reconnaissance, rear strikes, disruption of Russia: How operation in Kursk Oblast started – video
Soldiers of Special Operations Forces. Photo: Special Operations Force

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine note that during the operation in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast, for the first time, they used tactical groups, units of psychological operations, the Resistance Movement, and UAV units in coordination with friendly defence forces units, which created conditions for the rapid advance of the main forces.

Source: Press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: The SOF described how they created the preparations for the defence forces' entry into Kursk Oblast in May and July.

Quote from SOF: "SOF soldiers had been advancing through the territory of Russia in advance in preparation for the Kursk operation long before the world found out about the main offensive of the Ukrainian defence forces. Through thorough reconnaissance and strikes on structures in the enemy rear, they destroyed key elements of Russian defence in the border region.

Thanks to planning, the destruction of Russian air defence systems and ammunition depots left the enemy no chance to react quickly. The attacks on strategic targets and enemy logistics made it impossible to quickly deploy reinforcements.

This allowed the SOF to bring the main parts of Ukrainian troops along prepared routes. The August offensive in Kursk Oblast began with minimal resistance from the Russian army."

Details: It is noted that as the main units of the Ukrainian army advanced deeper into Kursk Oblast, special forces groups and the SOF Resistance Movement in the Russian rear conducted raids, ambushes, and sabotage, blowing up bridges and crossings in coordination with friendly defence forces units. The pilots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in destroying Russian logistical convoys, heavy equipment, and military personnel.

At the same time, the SOF's units of psychological operations spread among civilians and disorganised the Russian military through an operation under the code name Seneka.

Quote from SOF: "As it is known, the Russians tried to change the course of events by engaging North Korean troops in combat in late autumn. However, the Special Forces groups quickly adapted and inflicted perhaps the greatest losses on the North Korean troops since the end of the active phase of the Korean War more than 70 years ago."

Watch this video released by SOF on 6 February for a step-by-step of the Ukrainian Special Forces' actions in Kursk Oblast.

Background:

  • A SOF unit captured documents and weapons of the North Korean troops fighting for Russia during the Kursk operation.
  • A North Korean special forces officer, who was the first to be captured by the SOF, had testified to the Security Service of Ukraine and provided valuable intelligence.
  • On 31 January, the SOF confirmed that their units deployed in Kursk Oblast had not seen North Korean troops for about three weeks.

Special Operations ForcesKursk Oblastwar
