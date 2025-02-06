All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine receives another batch of F-16s from Netherlands, Ukraine's defence minister says

Oleh PavliukThursday, 6 February 2025, 18:19
Ukraine receives another batch of F-16s from Netherlands, Ukraine's defence minister says
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has reported that a batch of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets and Dutch F-16s have arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov noted that Ukraine's Air Force had "received long-awaited reinforcements – the first French Mirage 2000 fighter jets and F-16s from the Kingdom of the Netherlands".

Advertisement:

"I am grateful to France for this strategically important contribution to our security – the Mirage 2000 will become a new element of Ukraine’s air defence," the minister added.

The receipt of a new batch of F-16s from the Netherlands has not been previously reported.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Ukraine received the first Dutch-pledged fighter jets in October 2024.
  • A coalition of countries led by the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands, which formed in 2023, began delivering F-16s to Ukraine last year.
  • Last week, it was announced that the Dutch Ministry of Defence will assist in training 26 Ukrainians to serve as F-16 crew chiefs.

Support UP or become our patron!

Rustem Umierovfighter jetsNetherlands
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Air Force receives new batch of F-16 fighters from the Netherlands
Pope urges Ukrainian youth to forgive enemies for sake of peace
Ukrainians fear price hikes more than territorial occupation, survey shows
Trump restates plan for US takeover of Gaza
UK to lead instead of US as London officially calls Ramstein meeting
Russian attacks on energy system cause emergency power outages in Ukraine
All News
Rustem Umierov
Ukrainian defence minister discusses country's priorities with UK defence secretary
Robotic units to be created in Ukrainian brigades, defence minister says
Zelenskyy on Defence Procurement Agency scandal: defence minister understands that interruptions in army supplies are unacceptable
RECENT NEWS
20:40
New Pentagon chief expected at UK-led Ramstein meeting
20:21
Zelenskyy believes Trump currently lacks official plan for ending war
20:08
Children forcibly taken by Russian authorities to occupied Crimea brought back to Ukraine
19:55
EXPLAINERWill Fico and Orbán's blackmail succeed in restoring Russian gas transit?
19:30
Ryanair aims to be first airline returning to Ukraine after skies reopen
19:10
Reuters writes that Trump plans to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court
19:06
Ukrainian Air Force receives new batch of F-16 fighters from the Netherlands
18:38
Zelenskyy ready for talks with Russia, though says Putin fears talking to him
18:12
Two Georgians killed in action defending Ukraine against Russia
17:53
France outraged by revocation of accreditation of Le Monde journalist in Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: