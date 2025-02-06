Ukraine receives another batch of F-16s from Netherlands, Ukraine's defence minister says
Thursday, 6 February 2025, 18:19
Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has reported that a batch of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets and Dutch F-16s have arrived in Ukraine.
Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Umierov noted that Ukraine's Air Force had "received long-awaited reinforcements – the first French Mirage 2000 fighter jets and F-16s from the Kingdom of the Netherlands".
Advertisement:
"I am grateful to France for this strategically important contribution to our security – the Mirage 2000 will become a new element of Ukraine’s air defence," the minister added.
The receipt of a new batch of F-16s from the Netherlands has not been previously reported.
Background:
Advertisement:
- Ukraine received the first Dutch-pledged fighter jets in October 2024.
- A coalition of countries led by the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands, which formed in 2023, began delivering F-16s to Ukraine last year.
- Last week, it was announced that the Dutch Ministry of Defence will assist in training 26 Ukrainians to serve as F-16 crew chiefs.
Support UP or become our patron!