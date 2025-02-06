Ukraine receives another batch of F-16s from Netherlands, Ukraine's defence minister says

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has reported that a batch of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets and Dutch F-16s have arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov noted that Ukraine's Air Force had "received long-awaited reinforcements – the first French Mirage 2000 fighter jets and F-16s from the Kingdom of the Netherlands".

"I am grateful to France for this strategically important contribution to our security – the Mirage 2000 will become a new element of Ukraine’s air defence," the minister added.

The receipt of a new batch of F-16s from the Netherlands has not been previously reported.

Background:

Ukraine received the first Dutch-pledged fighter jets in October 2024.

A coalition of countries led by the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands, which formed in 2023, began delivering F-16s to Ukraine last year.

Last week, it was announced that the Dutch Ministry of Defence will assist in training 26 Ukrainians to serve as F-16 crew chiefs.

