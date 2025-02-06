Reuters writes that Trump plans to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court

US President Donald Trump is set to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Source: Reuters, citing a White House official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A White House official says Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday, 6 December, imposing sanctions on the ICC for actions against the United States and its allies, including Israel.

He noted that the executive order provides for the imposition of financial and visa sanctions against individuals and their family members who assist in the ICC's investigation of US citizens or US allies.

The threat of sanctions loomed over the ICC after it issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Galant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

In response to the warrants, the US House of Representatives - which is not a party to the Rome Statute - voted to impose sanctions on the ICC.

The Court itself fears that Donald Trump's administration will impose restrictions on it without waiting for a vote in Congress.

Background: On 23 January, the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court expressed concern about the US intentions to impose sanctions on the Court over the arrest warrant for Netanyahu.

